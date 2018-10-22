Eskom applies for 15% tariff increase
The utility has submitted its price application to the National Energy Regulator of SA
Eskom has asked the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) for a 15% tariff increase for the next three years, beginning 2019-2020, the utility announced on Friday.
While Nersa, which will hold public hearings and evaluate the application, seldom grants Eskom its full request, Eskom’s application indicates that double-digit electricity increases will very likely continue into the next three years.
Electricity prices rose 350% in the 10 years prior to 2017, compared to inflation which was 74% over the period. High electricity prices are viewed as a drag on economic growth and an increasing burden on consumers.
Nersa evaluates Eskom’s tariff application according to a methodology that allows the company to claim a return within certain limits and scrutinises costs to ensure they are justifiable. The Nersa methodology also allows Eskom to claw-back justifiable costs retrospectively by adding them to tariffs for future years.
For the next three years Eskom will be permitted to clawback an additional R8bn from customers as a result of the adjudication of the regulatory clearing account (RCA) for the years 2014-2015, 2015-2016 and 2016-2017.
On Eskom’s current tariff this amounts to approximately an additional 4.41%, which will be added to the tariff. That means that should Eskom be granted its price application in full, tariffs in 2019-2020 will rise 15% plus the 4.4% allowed for by the RCA.
Eskom is in deep financial trouble with falling sales, a declining ability to meet debt obligations and tariffs which are not cost-reflective. With debt of more than R350bn and rising it faces and interest bill of R215bn over the next five years.
In a statement on Friday Eskom said that the tariff being applied for the three-year period “does not cover the entire debt commitment costs equating to a cash shortfall for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 years”.
To mitigate debt service costs, it would use the claw back from the RCA account to make up the shortfall. Eskom has also made an RCA application for the year 2017-2018, which is before Nersa.
Nersa said on Friday that it would hold public hearings on this application and the multiyear price determination simultaneously in January 2019.
