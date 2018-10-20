The perils of poaching perlemoen to put food on the table

One Saturday night in August, Deurick van Blerk climbed into his small boat off the coast of Cape Town on another of his illegal fishing expeditions. He never returned.

Investigators are looking into allegations by fellow divers and his family that he was murdered, shot by a special task force during an anti-poaching operation in an increasingly violent battle between authorities and illegal hunters of abalone shellfish and rock lobster.

Perlemoen, also known as abalone, is a delicacy prized in Hong Kong, mainland China and elsewhere in east Asia, where dishes featuring the marine molluscs are coveted at wedding banquets and can cost thousands of dollars. Illegal divers also search for rock lobster which is sold on the local market.

“Deurick and I started poaching when we were 15,” his cousin Bruce van Reenen told AFP, struggling to control his emotions. “Often we were fishing together, but that night we weren’t. We went on separate boats, I went diving around the corner in Camps Bay and Deurick went to Cape Point for lobster that night.”

Divers such as Van Blerk and Van Reenen can earn hundreds of dollars for a successful night’s fishing. But it is a fraction of what the dried perlemoen is worth on the markets of Hong Kong, with prices reaching thousands of dollars per kilogram.

Over-fishing started affecting perlemoen stocks as early as the 1950s, but it was not until the mid-1990s that rampant poaching began to take a grave toll.

Stocks decimated

George Branch, a marine biologist at UCT, said that since commercial harvesting began, perlemoen stocks have been reduced to a quarter of what they once were. And West Coast rock lobster has dwindled dramatically to just 2.5% of its original population.