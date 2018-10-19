National

SA loses two more miners

Amcu says one mineworker died at Dishaba Mine in Limpopo and the other died at Kopanang Mine on the West Rand

19 October 2018 - 07:53 Nico Gous
Impala Platinum's Marula mine. File picture: TYRONE ARTHUR
Impala Platinum's Marula mine. File picture: TYRONE ARTHUR

Two mineworkers have died in the past 24 hours.

“Even though the details are still coming in‚ initial reports have it that one mineworker perished at Dishaba Mine close to Thabazimbi in Limpopo‚ while the other one passed away earlier today [Thursday] at Kopanang Mine on the West Rand. The names of the fallen workers are not yet known‚” the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said on Thursday evening.

“Amcu is concerned that both these incidents relate to falls of ground and both are repeatable accidents.”

The trade union said it wanted the department of mineral resources to hold mines accountable when miners die on duty. They also want the Mine Health and Safety Act to be amended to increase regulation.

“These calls included amendments to Section 23‚ which allows workers to refuse entering dangerous working areas as well as criminal liability to mining bosses found to be guilty of contravening regulations. It is simply ludicrous that the bosses still get exorbitant bonuses while our workers die.”

In July‚ the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) also asked for mining bosses to be held accountable for mineworkers’ deaths.

“We reinforce calls made by our federation Saftu [South African Federation of Trade Unions] for the Mine Health and Safety Act to be amended to allow for the prosecution of mine bosses if workers are killed underground‚” Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said at the time.

“They must be held personally liable for lives lost underground. Perhaps if this is done‚ we will begin to see an end to fatalities underground.”

The forgotten miners of Aurora

A small group of Grootvlei gold miners have won what is possibly a pyrrhic victory against the owners, including Khulubuse Zuma
Features
29 days ago

The high human cost of chasing SA’s gold

The death toll at mines — more than 50 in 2018 — raises the alarm about the safety of going ever deeper to extract deposits
Companies
1 month ago

Sibanye's thin executive line under scrutiny after deaths

Leaner management structure may have compromised safety
Business
3 months ago

Sibanye appoints safety expert

The producer is investigating what went wrong at its Driefontein and Kloof gold mines after several fatalities
Companies
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Sars explores recouping money earned by Bain
National
2.
Data prices ‘50% lower if state sells spectrum’
National
3.
How a lost African city was recreated with laser ...
National / Science & Environment
4.
Widespread service delivery issues at ...
National

Related Articles

The high human cost of chasing SA’s gold
Companies / Mining

No silver bullet as Sibanye probe spooks market
Features / Cover Story

Fatalities mount in Palabora Mining fire
National

Modernisation can save lives of miners — but up to a point
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.