WATCH: Just how bad are things in Sars’s IT systems?

Intikhab Shaik, group executive of business solutions and digital technology at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) appeared before the Nugent commission of inquiry to discuss technology challenges at the revenue service.

This follows recommendations from global consultancy firm Gartner, which led to the destruction of its IT systems under former commissioner Tom Moyane. Now Sars’s e-filing system is on the verge of collapse, and it could cost as much as R1bn to fix it.

Shaik joined Business Day TV to discuss the just how badly damaged the IT systems are and the effect of this on Sars.