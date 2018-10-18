Former United Democratic Front (UDF) activist and Delmas treason trialist Moss Chikane has died‚ his family announced on Thursday.

In a statement‚ the family said Chikane died on Wednesday night at about 11.30pm.

"Chikane had been unwell for some time and spent time in and out of hospital. He was 69 years old‚" the statement read.

He was elected as a member of parliament in 1994 after SA's first democratic elections. In 2005 he was appointed as SA's ambassador to Germany and in 2010 he was posted to Zambia.

Chikane played a prominent role in the liberation struggle and was one of the key leaders of the UDF. In 1988, Chikane was convicted of treason‚ along with former North West premier Popo Molefe‚ COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota and Tom Manthata.

"Chikane is survived by five sons and a daughter‚ three brothers and four sisters. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course‚" the family said.