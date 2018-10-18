National

Transnet CEO will know on Friday if he can keep his R7.6m job

Siyabonga Gama approached the Labour Court last week after the board served him with a notice to terminate his contract

18 October 2018 - 05:05 Genevieve Quintal
Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ KAREL PRINSLOO
Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ KAREL PRINSLOO

 Under fire Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama will hear on Friday whether he will hold on to his R7.6m-a-year job at the state-owned company.

Gama approached the Labour Court in Johannesburg urgently earlier this week in a bid to stop the Transnet board terminating his contract.

Transnet had given Gama 10 days, until October 15, to show cause why his contract should not be terminated following investigations that implicated him in misconduct and maladministration in the acquisition of R54bn worth of locomotives. 

Gama's lawyers wrote to the Transnet board, threatening to go to court if the notice to terminate his contract was not withdrawn.

 He wants the court to find that the notice calling on him to give reasons why he should not be fired  was "wrongful and unlawful".

The application was lodged on Monday.

Transnet, in argument put to the court, accused Gama of abusing court processes by lodging the urgent application.

"The [court] should be loath to allow a senior employee [on a remuneration package of more than R7.6m a year] to steal an advantage by launching an urgent application and thereby cut the queue of cases pending in this court," Transnet said.

The company said the same court had often emphasised that financial hardship or loss of income were not regarded as grounds for urgency. “In this case, the abuse is gross,” it said.

Transnet board chair Popo Molefe said in a letter to Gama in September that the board had lost trust and confidence in him following investigations into the purchase of 1,064 locomotives. He told Gama that investigations had found that his conduct had been inconsistent with the corporate culture of the new board, his fiduciary obligations and Transnet’s policies.

Transnet is also demanding that Gama personally pay back R151m in alleged overpayments to Gupta-linked advisory firm Regiments Capital.

The company, which has a monopoly  in ports, freight rail and fuel pipelines in SA, has been mired in state-capture allegations involving the Gupta family.

In its argument to the Labour Court, Transnet  argued that the courts would not enforce a contract of employment where there was a breakdown in trust and confidence.

It said the employer had to prove, if it dismissed an employee, that there was lawful reason to do so.  

“Fair procedure which would apply in the instance of a complaint of unfair dismissal requires no more than that the employer investigates any alleged misconduct, provide the employee with an opportunity to respond to any allegation of misconduct... and that the employer makes a decision and communicates it to the employee,” Transnet said.

“The process is dynamic, flexible and in the end common sense must prevail.”

Transnet has asked the court to dismiss Gama’s application with costs.

Siyabonga Gama heads to court to stop Transnet axing him

Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama says board's call for him to show why his contract should not be terminated is a breach of the contract of employment
National
3 days ago

‘Approach the courts,’ EFF urges Siyabonga Gama over his axing

The party is accusing Pravin Gordhan of installing ‘puppets and friends’ on the boards of SOEs
National
19 days ago

Siyabonga Gama told to refund R151m in Gupta-linked payments on his way out

State-owned rail and freight company Transnet wants CEO Siyabonga Gama  to return alleged overpayments to the advisory firm  
National
20 days ago

Siyabonga Gama has 10 days to explain why Transnet should keep him

Popo Molefe said in a letter that the CEO had shown disregard — that at times had been reckless — for transparency and accountability
National
20 days ago

Court hands Gordhan a win in Transnet case

Application by the SOE’s former board member Seth Radebe to be reinstated is dismissed
National
29 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Gartner and Tom Moyane’s R200m tax contract ...
National
2.
Sars official: Gartner contract unethical
National
3.
Medical schemes regulator probes Discovery and ...
National / Health
4.
VBS must be saved, says Yunus Carrim
National

Related Articles

Siyabonga Gama told to refund R151m in Gupta-linked payments on his way out
National

Court hands Gordhan a win in Transnet case
National

CAROL PATON: Business an outsider while alliances in politics ebb and flow
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.