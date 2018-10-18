Is Africa starting to choke on China’s lending glut?

It was a time for smiles and handshakes as the delegations from Sierra Leone and Exim Bank of China sealed a loan to provide the impoverished West African state with a new airport.

Just months later, the much-trumpeted Mamamah International Airport scheme, estimated to cost $400m, has gone up in smoke.

Sierra Leone’s new government has scrapped the contract, bluntly declaring it “uneconomical”. Instead it will use an existing, under-used airport and improve access to it.

The decision coincides with concern internationally about Africa’s mounting debts with China — fears that are sometimes voiced by individual Africans, but rarely their governments.

“We need Chinese development, but not at the expense of our unborn children who will be paying the debts,” said Hassan Dumbuya, a taxi driver using a partly completed, Chinese-built toll road between Freetown and Masiaka.

No revolt

So, is Sierra Leone’s U-turn on the airport the dawn of an African revolt against Chinese-funded projects? Not so fast, say analysts.

“It’s not a revolt because African countries cannot revolt — they are seeking finance,” said Ivory Coast political analyst Jean Alabro in Abidjan.

Michael Kottoh, managing partner at Konfidants, an international consultancy firm, explained that the airport cancellation had a limited, local, context. True, it could be seen as “yet more evidence that many African governments are rushing to grab Chinese deals without seeking serious transaction advice to guide their negotiations,” he told AFP. “That said, this particular airport project cancellation is more about local politics and less about any major policy shift on China by the new government.”

During the campaign for presidential elections in March, opposition champion — and eventual victor — Julius Maada Bio blasted Chinese-funded schemes as a “sham” that yielded “no economic or development benefits”.

In this light, scrapping the airport may simply be a prelude to deals with China which align with Bio’s electoral promises, Kottoh told AFP. “The country’s China portfolio mix will merely change; the portfolio itself will not shrink significantly,” he said. “It might even increase in size and value in the long run.”

China is likely to be in pole position if Sierra Leone opts to built a bridge to the older airport, which lies across an estuary, a scheme the press have said could cost more than $1bn.

Debt

China’s role in Africa has expanded with its stratospheric rise as an economic giant over the past two decades.

According to data compiled by the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), a conservative think-tank and economic research organisation, Chinese foreign investment and construction between 2005 and 2018 totaled $1,870bn. Of this, $298bn were placed in Sub-Saharan Africa, placing the continent third behind Asia and Europe.