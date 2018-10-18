The municipality owes Eskom R39.8m and is one of numerous municipalities which‚ collectively‚ owe Eskom R16bn for electricity. Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Thursday that the power utility was given assurances by the municipality that payment would be forthcoming soon.

“There is information that has been given by the municipality which has given us comfort … the plan on the table is going to be workable‚” Phasiwe said.

Eskom is planning to interrupt power supply to other indebted municipalities‚ including inXuba yeThemba municipality (Cradock and Middelburg)‚ Dr Beyers Naude and the Great Kei local municipalities in the Eastern Cape‚ on October 30.

Mkhondo local municipality in Mpumalanga‚ which covers Piet Retief and Amsterdam‚ faces power cuts on October 24 if no payment arrangements are made with Eskom.