Eskom halts electricity cuts in Free State municipality after pledge to pay power debt

Masilonyana owes Eskom almost R40m and is one of numerous municipalities which‚ collectively‚ owe Eskom R16bn for electricity

18 October 2018 - 12:14 Ernest Mabuza
Electricity pylons at an Eskom coal-burning power station near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Eskom has suspended power interruptions in the Masilonyana local municipality in the Free State after being given an assurance that its electricity debt will be paid.

On Wednesday morning, Eskom had interrupted power supply to the municipality for three hours as a result of its failure to honour its payment obligations. Brandfort‚ Theunissen‚ Verkeerdevlei and Winburg were affected.

The municipality owes Eskom R39.8m and is one of numerous municipalities which‚ collectively‚ owe Eskom R16bn for electricity. Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Thursday that the power utility was given assurances by the municipality that payment would be forthcoming soon.

“There is information that has been given by the municipality which has given us comfort … the plan on the table is going to be workable‚” Phasiwe said.

Eskom is planning to interrupt power supply to other indebted municipalities‚ including inXuba yeThemba municipality (Cradock and Middelburg)‚ Dr Beyers Naude and the Great Kei local municipalities in the Eastern Cape‚ on October 30.

Mkhondo local municipality in Mpumalanga‚ which covers Piet Retief and Amsterdam‚ faces power cuts on October 24 if no payment arrangements are made with Eskom.

Eskom’s debt rises despite threats to non-paying municipalities

Masilonyana local municipality owes Eskom R39.8m and may face 14-hour daily power cuts
1 day ago

Keeping the lights on: fixing Eskom is Cyril Ramaphosa’s toughest job

Turning the troubled utility around will be incredibly difficult and politically fraught
7 days ago

Eskom’s 50%-plus empowerment policy never existed

The board found former CEO Brian Molefe’s supply conditions were ‘aspirational’
10 days ago

