Court rejects state plea to postpone Mabola mine hearing

The judicial review brought by a civil society coalition to stop the development of a coal mine in the water-critical Mabola Protected Environment in Mpumalanga will go ahead as scheduled, despite an attempt by the state attorney to have the hearing postponed.

The Pretoria high court dismissed the state application for indefinite postponement of the review hearing and ordered the state to pay the costs of the application. The review of the joint mining permissions granted to Indian-owned Atha-Africa given by former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane and the late environment minister Edna Molewa in 2016 is now under way.

The Mabola area near Wakkerstroom is part of the Enkangala Drakensberg Strategic Water Source Area, which constitutes the headwaters of several critically important rivers, including the Vaal. Mabola is among 21 strategic water resource areas, which together form the catchments for 50% of the country’s fresh-water supply.

The state attorney applied for postponement of the review hearing based on the possibility that Mpumalanga’s provincial government would exclude the Mabola area as a protected environment. It published a notice last Friday that it intended to exclude the area and called for public comment.

The National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act prohibits mining in protected areas even if other statutory permissions have been granted.

In an explanation of the conspicuous timing of the notice and the province’s reasons for seeking a postponement, MEC Vusumuzi Shongwe told the court that he did not foresee the province’s intention to exclude the area as having any “relevance [to] decisions already taken”.

Shongwe said an earlier decision to declare the area protected was flawed as there was insufficient consultation with the community. The area had a history of coal mining, he said, and it was severely disturbed by farming. He said also that there was a desperate need to create jobs in the area.

Atha-Africa’s underground mine, to be known as Yzermyn, is said to be expected to operate for 15 years and provide 550 to 600 permanent jobs.

Shongwe said his action was prompted by community appeals and a petition signed by about 8,500 people expressing concern about the area being declared as protected.

