WATCH: The EFF, the VBS heist and what it all means
17 October 2018 - 10:31
Fallout from the “great VBS bank heist” report continues. The EFF has found itself in the middle of the saga, with deputy president Floyd Shivambu being implicated alongside his younger brother, Brian Shivambu.
The party held a media briefing to address the allegations on Tuesday.
Ranjeni Munusamy, associate editor at Tiso Blackstar, joined Business Day TV to discuss the media briefing.
