PIC’s Dan Matjila did a favour at the behest of David Mahlobo

An inquiry by advocate Geoff Budlender finds that Matjila was not corrupt with regards to a rumoured romantic liaison, but was leaned on by a minister

17 October 2018 - 14:35 Carol Paton
Daniel Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Daniel Matjila. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Dan Matjila did not have a romantic relationship with a woman named Pretty Louw, however, he did intervene inappropriately on her behalf at the behest of then intelligence minister David Mahlobo.

On Friday, advocate Geoff Budlender, who was asked by the PIC board to look into allegations around Matjila and Louw made by an anonymous whistle-blower last September, as well as the board’s conduct in dealing with the matter, handed his final report to board chair, deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele.

Budlender’s report says that “in the light of the denial and the absence of evidence that contradicts their denial, I find on the evidence before me that [Matjila and Louw] did not have a romantic relationship”. 

The report states that Matjila was introduced to Louw by Mahlobo, who had called him to a meeting at the airport to request Matjila to assist her and her colleague obtain funding from the PIC for their business. When she called him later, asking for financial assistance of R300,000, Matjila asked a recent beneficiary of PIC funding — Lawrence Mulaudzi — to assist her.

Mulaudzi “understood this to be a request and not an instruction, but felt, under the circumstances, that he had no alternative but to agree”, says the report. Budlender says that this request by Matjila was “inappropriate” but that Matjila acted as he did as he felt under pressure from Mahlobo.

Both Mahlobo and Louw, who corroborated Matjila’s account of the meeting, are criticised in Budlender’s report; Louw, at first, gave deliberately false explanations of the meeting while Mahlobo’s evidence was materially untrue in a number of respects.

The PIC board, which cleared Matjila of the allegations after a cursory investigation last year, also comes under criticism from Budlender. He says the board should have investigated the matter properly and dealt with it, which would have promoted better public accountability and confidence in the integrity of the PIC.

