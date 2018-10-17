Nugent report says Sars revamp benefited tax dodgers

Delinquent taxpayers and criminal networks benefited from the restructuring at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) by suspended commissioner Tom Moyane and international consultancy Bain & Company, with these networks, including the illicit tobacco industry, now operating with "little constraint".

This is among the explosive revelations on the effect of Moyane’s tenure on the tax agency and the country’s revenue regime contained in retired judge Robert Nugent’s interim report submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of September.

