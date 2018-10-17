Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
Nugent report says Sars revamp benefited tax dodgers

Report recommends Ramaphosa remove Moyane and appoint a new boss without delay

17 October 2018
Delinquent taxpayers and criminal networks benefited from the restructuring at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) by suspended commissioner Tom Moyane and international consultancy Bain & Company, with these networks, including the illicit tobacco industry, now operating with "little constraint".

This is among the explosive revelations on the effect of Moyane’s tenure on the tax agency and the country’s revenue regime contained in retired judge Robert Nugent’s interim report submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the end of September.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article: Nugent: Sars revamp benefited tax dodgers

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Judge Nugent urges court to dismiss Tom Moyane’s challenge

Judge Robert Nugent says the case is not in the interests of justice
2 days ago

Fire Tom Moyane from Sars now, says judge Robert Nugent

A new commissioner should be appointed ‘to remove the uncertainty of Sars and enable it to be set on a firm course of recovery’
16 hours ago

The Sars ‘rogue unit’ not unlawful, says judge Robert Nugent

The rogue-unit narrative was used as an excuse to purge senior Sars executives as well disband the tax agency’s executive committee 
12 hours ago

Collapse of SARS’s e-filing imminent

Halting of tax agency’s IT modernisation programme by Moyane could now cost R1bn to fix
1 day ago

