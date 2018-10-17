DA is quietly confident about its prospects in the North West

The DA and its candidate for premier in the North West, Joe McGluwa, believe the party can make significant inroads in the embattled province, which it has earmarked as a strategic province in the run up to the 2019 general election.

McGluwa’s campaign for premier was launched outside the Gupta family’s now closed Shiva Uranium Mine in the North West on Wednesday, where corruption is a prominent theme.

McGluwa, who is also party spokesperson for public service and administration, and grew up in the nearby Klerksdorp area, said he is familiar with the challenges people in the province face, saying, “Our government is collapsing under the ANC.”

The province has been plagued by corruption and maladministration. Ten provincial departments (including the office of the premier) and eight municipalities have been placed under administration. In 2017 it lost R15bn in irregular expenditure compared with its total budget of just less than R40bn for the last financial year.

The DA holds just four of 33 seats in the provincial legislature of the North West but McGluwa said the DA counts it among its four strategic provinces — which also include Gauteng, the Northern Cape and the DA-run Western Cape.

Whether a province is considered strategic or not is determined by data collected through surveys. “It’s clear, all the indicators are there, that we will do very well in this province,” McGluwa said.

However the EFF have made significant inroads in the province, and already have one more seat in the legislature than the DA. McGluwa said the EFF would be a challenge, although he anticipated this to be mostly in Rustenburg. “We will be able to give both the EFF and the ANC a run for their money,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: “This was a province with potential … now, today, when you go to the North West, all you see is a sea of poverty and a high level of corruption, second to none.”

Former employees of Shiva Uranium, a mine owned by the Gupta family’s Oakbay resources and energy, were also part of the crowd gathered outside the mine. The Gupta-owned mine shut its doors in recent months, shedding over 400 jobs.

“How do you take a mine that was creating jobs [and] it ends up being closed?” Maimane asked. “The DA is coming to bring jobs in the North West and we will ensure mines like this are not sold to criminals, but sold to people who create jobs.”

