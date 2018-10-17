South Africans who cannot afford legal representation have been dealt a blow as looming budget cuts will force Legal Aid SA to scale back on helping the poor get access to justice.

Legal Aid SA‚ which provides legal advice to and representation for more than 700‚000 people annually‚ will have its budget slashed by R503m over the next three years.

The organisation said the budget cuts will leave it unable to fulfil its constitutional obligations. It was hit with a 5% budget cut for the 2018-2019 financial year from the national fiscus‚ as a result of financial challenges faced by the government.

Legal Aid SA CEO Vidhu Vedalankar‚ presenting the organisation’s annual report to the portfolio committee of justice and correctional services on Tuesday‚ explained the impact of the cut.

“This will require a review and prioritisation of legal aid services so that we prioritise matters having a higher impact on our clients. The budget cuts will also require a reduction in budgeted staff posts — this will result in a reduction of services delivered which will impact on the efficiency of courts.”

Vedalankar said Legal Aid SA is concerned about the impact the cuts will have on the poor and vulnerable‚ and their ability to access justice. After implementing various efficiency measures and reducing expenses‚ Legal Aid SA also has to cut staff expenditure.

About 80% of Legal Aid SA’s budget is spent on salaries for support staff and legal professionals that deliver legal services to clients. She said the budget cut would lead to a reduction of staff posts. A total of 282 positions have to be cut from Legal Aid SA over the period from 2017-18 to 2020-21‚ a reduction of 10% of its staff complement, according to Vedalankar.

She said the impact of reduced staffing is huge and its effect on service delivery enormous, saying that during the next three years‚ its capacity would be reduced by 51‚675 matters or 11.6%. Court coverage will drop by 7% in district courts‚ to 79%‚ and regional court coverage will be reduced by 10%‚ to 85%.

“We are requesting a reversal of budget cuts to our organisation for 2019-2020 and 2020-2021‚ and are also asking that further budget cuts planned for 2019-2022 are not implemented‚” said Vedalankar.

In the 2017-2018 financial year‚ Legal Aid SA provided legal representation and advice to 731‚856 people. The vast majority of matters it handled in 2017-2018 were criminal matters (371‚202 or 87%), with 55‚415 (13%) civil matters. It also provided legal advice to 305‚239 people. During the same period‚ Legal Aid SA assisted children in 16‚350 matters.