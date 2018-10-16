National

Mike Mabuyakhulu's fraud case moved to 2019

The ANC deputy chair in KZN and seven co-accused appeared in court on Tuesday, where the state said it would need a postponement

16 October 2018 - 13:14 Lwandile Bhengu
ANC KZN deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The fraud and corruption case involving KwaZulu-Natal ANC deputy chair Mike Mabuyakhulu was postponed on Tuesday.

Mabuyakhulu and his seven co-accused made a brief appearance in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court, where the state informed magistrate Christabel Mazibuko that it would need a postponement. The prosecutor said they were awaiting further particulars from some of Mabuyakhulu's co-accused, which was expected to be filed in January.

Mabuyakhulu and Durban businessperson Mabheleni Ntuli were cited among the five main role-players in a fraud‚ corruption and money-laundering case relating to a failed jazz festival in 2012, which cost taxpayers R28m.

“Because of all the delays‚ we have reluctantly agreed to the new date. We may take interim steps between now and the arranged date but we [will] inform the state once we do so‚” said a displeased advocate Jimmy Howse‚ Mabuyakhulu's lawyer.

Previously Howse had said that he would be making an application to the head of specialised crimes unit for his client's case to be heard separately from that of his co-accused. He said he was waiting for the state to respond to the particulars they had filed at the beginning of August.

The state replied to the particulars on Tuesday morning. It is alleged that during his tenure as MEC of economic development in KwaZulu-Natal‚ Mabuyakhulu had directed R28m into the accounts of his seven co-accused and nine other companies and businesspeople, for which he allegedly received a R300‚000 kickback.

The funds were scheduled payments for a music festival that never took place.

Other main alleged conspirators are Desmond Golding‚ former head of the KwaZulu-Natal department of economic development and tourism; Ceasar Walter Mkhize‚ owner of Soft Skills Communication‚ Maqhoboza Traders and Shaka Holdings; and Nothando Zungu‚ a member of Soft Skills Communications and sole member of Ishashalazi Productions.

Mazibuko urged all parties to submit their particulars as soon as possible.

"These requests for particulars must be done as fast as possible so that we can move forward with this matter‚" said Mazibuko.

The matter will be back in court February 1.


