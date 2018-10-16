National

Eskom executive Thava Govender quits, days after Johnny Dladla's resignation

His departure is the latest in a string of resignations for the utility in 2018, including his predecessor as head of generation and former acting CEO Matshela Koko

16 October 2018 - 11:49 Lisa Steyn
Thava Govender. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Thava Govender. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Another Eskom veteran has resigned from the embattled state-owned enterprise. Eskom announced on Monday evening that its group executive for generation, Thava Govender, has resigned and will leave the organisation at the end of October.

Govender, who is also acting group executive for risk and sustainability, has worked for Eskom for 27 years. His departure is the latest in a string of resignations for the utility in 2018 — not least being the resignation of his predecessor as head of generation and former acting CEO Matshela Koko.

Govender’s resignation comes exactly one week after Johnny Dladla, CEO of Eskom Rotek Industries, a subsidiary of the organisation, tendered his resignation. He will also leave Eskom at the end of October. Dladla, who served as interim group CEO of Eskom between June and October 2017, had been with the organisation for 23 years.

Govender's exit also comes as the utility is experiencing coal supply shortages at 10 out of its 15 base load power stations and when load shedding remains a risk.

“Eskom’s group CEO Phakamani Hadebe has thanked Mr Govender for his efforts in helping to stabilise Eskom and wish him well in his new endeavours,” the utility said in a statement.

Eskom said Govender’s successor would be announced in due course.

This comes as Eskom announced on Monday that there would be no controlled power outages, following an earlier warning of pressure on the national grid.

"The power system is currently stable, with no load shedding being implemented despite a constrained national grid. Some units, including Kusile unit 1, Kendal unit 4 and Lethabo unit 1, were brought back to service ahead of the evening peak, helping to stabilise the grid," spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Twitter. 

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Keeping the lights on: fixing Eskom is Cyril Ramaphosa’s toughest job

Turning the troubled utility around will be incredibly difficult and politically fraught
5 days ago

Eskom Rotek Industries CEO Johnny Dladla resigns

His successor will be announced in due course, says the utility
Companies
7 days ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: It’s time to stop dilly-dallying over Eskom

Given the risk that Eskom poses to the economy, fixing the electricity sector should be at the top of government's to-do list
Opinion
8 days ago

Eskom’s 50%-plus empowerment policy never existed

The board found former CEO Brian Molefe’s supply conditions were ‘aspirational’
Companies
8 days ago

