EFF received no VBS money, says Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema is adamant that his party did not receive any money from VBS Mutual Bank and has called on those with proof showing otherwise to come forward.

“We have never received any money … in the EFF. We have not received any donation, that is from preliminary investigations we have done,” he told journalists in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

He said it was difficult for the EFF to do anything about the allegations when the party is told there is information but no one shares it. “We call on the Reserve Bank to exchange the notes with us so that we can get into this thing.”

Last week, a forensic report on the failure of VBS Mutual Bank was released by the Reserve Bank. In one of the country’s biggest banking scandals, VBS collapsed amid allegations that its executives looted almost R2bn they were supposed to look after on behalf of municipalities, stokvels and the elderly in Limpopo.

The Reserve Bank placed VBS under curatorship in March after withdrawals by municipalities — who are legally barred from depositing money with mutual banks — caused a cash crunch.

The EFF has found itself drawn into the middle of the saga, as allegations surfaced that money from VBS made its way into the party’s coffers. In the forensic report, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s younger brother, Brian Shivambu, is said to have benefited to the tune of R16m.

Brian Shivambu has denied this, while Floyd Shivambu has said he did not receive money from any VBS accounts in his personal bank account.

On Tuesday, Malema said Floyd Shivambu had taken the EFF into his confidence on the matter and that the party had “no reason to doubt him”. “He is not mentioned in the report. The EFF has not been mentioned in the report,” he said.

The EFF leader said Floyd Shivambu had provided the party with his bank statements going back as far as 2014 and that they showed there was money exchanged between Floyd and Brian Shivambu, as well as money exchanged with his other brother, Lucky, and his parents. He said this is how “siblings exchange things”.

Malema confirmed that Brian Shivambu did work for the EFF. One of his roles is to sell merchandise for the party. He also worked for the EFF student command.

Malema also said there was biased reporting on the VBS saga, but, “we are not moved or shaken by what is happening".

