National

City of Joburg ‘senior official’ suspended after Pikitup contract blunder

The city's leadership took the step after refuse removal services were disrupted two weeks ago ‘as a result of the inadequately managed contract’

16 October 2018 - 12:02 Claudi Mailovich
Pikitup. Picture: SOWETAN
Pikitup. Picture: SOWETAN

The City of Johannesburg has suspended a “senior official” who was responsible for bungling Pikitup's contract with Avis, which led to full rubbish bins piling up for almost a week. 

Business Day understands that more suspensions could follow. 

The permanent contract with Avis for the city to rent an ad-hoc fleet, which fills out its own fleet, had already lapsed in October 2017, and has not been renewed since.

The contract for the ad-hoc fleet had not been renewed in time when the extension lapsed at the end of September, which left Pikitup workers without the full fleet it needed on Monday October 1.

On October 5, the contract was renewed on a month-to-month basis not exceeding six months.

On Tuesday, member of the mayoral committee for group corporate and shared services Ntombi Khumalo — the department responsible for all contracts in the city — announced the suspension. 

“In an effort to ensure consistent and reliable service delivery to our residents, the city has decided to suspend [a senior official] … responsible for the processing of the Pikitup fleet tender, pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct,” Khumalo said.

The city did not name the "senior official". 

Khumalo said the city’s leadership took the step after refuse removal services were disrupted two weeks ago “as a result of the inadequately managed contract”.

The contract was now the subject of investigation, Khumalo said.

“Should the investigation confirm the allegations of misconduct, the city will not hesitate to take appropriate action. As an interim measure, the city has appointed officials to act in these positions to ensure the tenders are finalised as a matter of urgency and advertised speedily,” she added.

Khumalo said residents of Johannesburg “can rest assured that the multiparty government is doing all it can to ensure that allegations of misconduct are addressed and services are not interrupted”. 

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Johannesburg suburbs left full of rubbish as city bungles Avis contract

City failed to renew a multimillion-rand contract with fleet rental company Avis SA
National
4 days ago

Pikitup not living up to its name as job seekers protest at its depots

Refuse is piling up in parts of Johannesburg as people demand jobs, stoning trucks to get attention
National
1 month ago

‘Political forces’ are behind Pikitup problems, Herman Mashaba says

Former temp workers are being approached by political forces in an effort to instigate instability in Joburg’s cleaning services, the mayor said
National
1 month ago

Pikitup staff working under police watch after more than a month of protests

The protests are due to Pikitup insourcing workers earlier this year due to budget constraints; the Joburg mayor says the violent protests are ...
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Eskom executive Thava Govender quits, days after ...
National
2.
SA must expect another petrol price hike, AA warns
National
3.
Collapse of SARS’s e-filing imminent
National
4.
Joburg’s burnt building crisis could ‘affect ...
National / Education

Related Articles

Johannesburg suburbs left full of rubbish as city bungles Avis contract
National

Pikitup staff working under police watch after more than a month of protests
National / Labour

‘Political forces’ are behind Pikitup problems, Herman Mashaba says
National

Pikitup not living up to its name as job seekers protest at its depots
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.