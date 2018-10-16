City of Joburg ‘senior official’ suspended after Pikitup contract blunder

The City of Johannesburg has suspended a “senior official” who was responsible for bungling Pikitup's contract with Avis, which led to full rubbish bins piling up for almost a week.

Business Day understands that more suspensions could follow.

The permanent contract with Avis for the city to rent an ad-hoc fleet, which fills out its own fleet, had already lapsed in October 2017, and has not been renewed since.

The contract for the ad-hoc fleet had not been renewed in time when the extension lapsed at the end of September, which left Pikitup workers without the full fleet it needed on Monday October 1.

On October 5, the contract was renewed on a month-to-month basis not exceeding six months.

On Tuesday, member of the mayoral committee for group corporate and shared services Ntombi Khumalo — the department responsible for all contracts in the city — announced the suspension.

“In an effort to ensure consistent and reliable service delivery to our residents, the city has decided to suspend [a senior official] … responsible for the processing of the Pikitup fleet tender, pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct,” Khumalo said.

The city did not name the "senior official".

Khumalo said the city’s leadership took the step after refuse removal services were disrupted two weeks ago “as a result of the inadequately managed contract”.

The contract was now the subject of investigation, Khumalo said.

“Should the investigation confirm the allegations of misconduct, the city will not hesitate to take appropriate action. As an interim measure, the city has appointed officials to act in these positions to ensure the tenders are finalised as a matter of urgency and advertised speedily,” she added.

Khumalo said residents of Johannesburg “can rest assured that the multiparty government is doing all it can to ensure that allegations of misconduct are addressed and services are not interrupted”.

