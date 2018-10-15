Nugent urges court to dismiss Tom Moyane’s challenge

Judge Robert Nugent has urged the Constitutional Court to block suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane’s bid to challenge the fairness of his tax administration inquiry, saying it is not “in the interests of justice” for SA’s highest court to hear the case.

In a 700-page application to the apex court, Moyane seeks to challenge the legality of the Nugent commission into governance and tax administration and the Bham inquiry into his fitness to hold office. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who appointed Nugent, and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan are also opposing the application, but both have yet to file affidavits detailing the basis of their opposition.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: Nugent urges court to dismiss Moyane’s challenge

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.