National

Nugent urges court to dismiss Tom Moyane’s challenge

The suspended Sars commissioner seeks to challenge the legality of the Nugent commission into governance and tax administration

15 October 2018 - 05:10 KARRYN MAUGHAN
Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: ALON SKUY
Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: ALON SKUY

Judge Robert Nugent has urged the Constitutional Court to block suspended SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane’s bid to challenge the fairness of his tax administration inquiry, saying  it is not “in the interests of justice” for SA’s highest court to hear the case.

In a 700-page application to the apex court, Moyane seeks to challenge the legality of the Nugent commission into governance and tax administration and the Bham inquiry into his fitness to hold office. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who appointed Nugent, and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan are also opposing the application, but both have yet to file affidavits detailing the basis of their opposition.

