National

Blue Flag beaches remain scarce along eThekwini's coastline

Durban's city manager pulled the city out of Blue Flag in 2008 after auditors found evidence of growing sewage-pollution levels in sea water, which disqualified several beaches

15 October 2018 - 12:33 Tony Carnie
An aerial view of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Picture: 123RF/HONGQI ZHANG
An aerial view of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Picture: 123RF/HONGQI ZHANG

Ten years after Durban’s ill-fated decision to pull out of the international Blue Flag beach-quality system because of rising sea-sewage pollution‚ the city has managed to regain only a handful of the flags it once flew on local beaches.

More than 60 Blue Flags were awarded to beaches‚ marinas and tour boats along the South African coastline at a ceremony on Friday. Nearly half the flags went to the Western Cape‚ with eThekwini municipality managing to claim only two full flags and two pilot-status flags‚ compared with the 10 flags that once flew along Durban’s Golden Mile and other city beaches.

Durban was the first South African city to implement the international programme. However‚ Mike Sutcliffe‚ the controversial former city manager‚ pulled the city out of Blue Flag in 2008 after auditors found evidence of growing sewage-pollution levels in sea water that disqualified several beaches from flying flags to certify compliance with strict water-quality tests and other criteria.

In 2013‚ former eThekwini mayor James Nxumalo reversed Sutcliffe’s decision and announced that Durban would re-enter the scheme. Two years later‚ however‚ a study by University of KwaZulu-Natal researcher Katelyn Johnson concluded that microbiological water quality at most Durban beaches had deteriorated over the previous decade and “it is unlikely that Durban will be a Blue Flag coastline in the immediate future”.

She attributed most of the problems to polluted river and stormwater discharges.

“Durban’s coastline will constantly face challenges due to urban and industrial developments‚ the presence of many waste-water (sewage) treatment works and informal settlements along the rivers‚ and the presence of numerous stormwater drains …. Improvement in water-quality monitoring and management is required in order for the city to reach its goal of having a Blue Flag coastline‚” she cautioned.

Speaking at the flag presentation ceremony in Mossel Bay‚ Blue Flag administrators said 66 full flags had been awarded to 46 beaches‚ eight marinas and 12 sustainable tourism boats for the next year.

The Western Cape has achieved the highest number of Blue Flags‚ with 30 beaches‚ 12 boats and seven marinas. Ten of these beaches are in Cape Town.

The Eastern Cape has been awarded one marina site and retained its seven beaches‚ while KwaZulu-Natal has been awarded nine beach flags. Of these‚ two are in Durban (Westbrook and uShaka beaches) and the remainder are on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Another 24 beaches across the coast will be allowed to fly “pilot-status” flags‚ with the long-term goal of achieving full Blue Flag status.

The scheme is an international award that recognises outstanding compliance with bathing-water quality and sewage-treatment regulations. It aims to raise environmental awareness and promote sound environmental management of beaches‚ marinas and inland bathing waters around the world.

In SA‚ the Blue Flag programme is managed by the Wildlife and Environment Society (Wessa) and participating coastal municipalities.

Ethekwini municipality spokesperson Mandla Nsele‚ said he was not in a position to comment immediately.

The full list of new Blue Flag beaches can be viewed here

Protecting sharks and humans from up high

When a shark is sighted, the shark spotters will encourage all water users to clear the water
Life
10 months ago

Coastal tourism could create 116,000 direct jobs by 2026, says Tokozile Xasa

Tourism minister says the government wants SA to become a world-class coastal and marine tourism destination
Companies
1 year ago

UN warns world is running out of time to avert global climate chaos

Global warming has outstripped humanity’s attempt to tame it, says the report, with the earth's surface on track to an unliveable 3ºC or 4ºC rise
World
6 days ago

Edna Molewa, a committed fighter for a cleaner world

The environmental affairs minister reduced rhino poaching significantly, and oversaw numerous SA sites getting World Heritage status
Opinion
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Blue Flag beaches remain scarce along eThekwini's ...
National
2.
Sugar industry review seeks to recognise black ...
National
3.
Cape Town rail deal is mixed blessing as issue ...
National
4.
WATCH: The tax ombud on the big increase in ...
National

Related Articles

SA plays lead role in global biodiversity protection drive
National / Science & Environment

Wolves not destined to be domestic pets
Life

The danger of SA’s watered-down marine protections
Opinion

SA’s trout industry goes to court over plan to list species as alien
National / Science & Environment

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.