VBS saga: Has Jacob Zuma been paying back the money?

Former president Jacob Zuma started repaying his R7.8m VBS Mutual Bank loan to pay for his Nkandla homestead only after the bank was put under curatorship in March this year - 18 months after the loan was granted.

A special team comprising Hawks investigators and senior prosecutors from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has now been tasked with looking into who serviced Zuma's loan since September 2016, when it was granted.

It will look at whether former executives of VBS created fictitious deposit entries against Zuma's account to make it seem as if it was being serviced monthly.

The team will also be examining suspected money-laundering, corruption and fraud at the bank.

