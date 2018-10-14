Cyril Ramaphosa hands over land in KZN

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is commencing a “massive” programme to redistribute land.

The president on Sunday facilitated the handover of 4‚586ha of land to the community of KwaMkhwanazi near Empangeni — the culmination of a successful land claim.

“We are commencing a rolling mass land distribution programme in our country. We will be returning land in a massive way. This Mkhwanazi land is the first‚” he said.

“Today we are making history‚ celebrating the return of the land to our people in this area‚” Ramaphosa added.