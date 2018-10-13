Siyabonga Gama heads to court to stop Transnet board from axing him

The State-owned rail and freight company is not only moving to terminate his contract but is also demanding that he personally pay back R151m in alleged over-payments to Gupta-linked advisory firm, Regiments.

Trnasnet, which has a monopoly or near-monopoly over ports, freight rail and fuel pipelines in SA, has been mired in state capture allegations involving the Gupta family, friends of former president Jacob Zuma who are accused of using their connections to the former president and his family to divert state resources to their businesses.

Gama is asking the Labour Court to hear the matter on an urgent basis.

In response to Gama's lawyers, MNS for Transnet said there was no basis for urgency because the CEO was aware of the company's intention since at least October, 1. It also said Transnet had not taken any decision which threatened Gama's rights.

"There is no basis to argue that your client has no other alternative legal remedies to safe-guard its rights; and no basis, by any stretch of imagination, that suggests that such futile court action warrants a cost order against the individual board directors in their personal capacities."

MNS said any urgent court action Gama intended to institute would be "frivolous and vexatious".

Transnet’s board issued notices in August of its intention to suspend Gama and two other officials, after investigations by law firms Werksmans and MNS Attorneys, as well as the Treasury, into the purchase of R54bn worth of locomotives from General Electric, Bombardier Transport, China South Rail and China North Rail.

Thamsanqa Jiyane, chief officer of advanced manufacturing at Transnet Engineering, and Lindiwe Mdletshe, senior manager for strategic sourcing at Transnet Freight Rail, were suspended after a special board meeting earlier in September.

The board has since decided to change Gama’s suspension to a termination of his contract.

Gama has been in the line of fire after investigations found that he, former CEO Brian Molefe and Gupta associates may have acted unlawfully in relation to the purchase of 1,064 locomotives.

Gama replaced Molefe after the latter was appointed to run electricity utility Eskom, which has also been at the centre of corruption allegations.

Leaked Gupta e-mails contain claims that the family received multibillion-rand kickbacks as part of the locomotive deal. The 2017 Gupta e-mails also show that Gama — two months before being appointed Transnet CEO — enjoyed a two-night stay at a five-star hotel in Dubai allegedly courtesy of the Guptas.

Gama confirmed meeting Gupta lieutenant Salim Essa during that stay but denied the Guptas paid for him.

He is also facing allegations that McKinsey helped draft his MBA assignments, at about the same time the consulting firm was awarded a contract at Transnet, together with Regiments.

Gama has maintained that the allegations against him are frivolous.

