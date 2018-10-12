Botha‚ who served as minister of mineral and energy affairs under Nelson Mandela‚ SA’s first democratically elected president‚ was seen as more enlightened than many in the apartheid government.

In a 2011 interview with the Sunday Times‚ he recalled:

“In 1986‚ after I said during an interview that we could have a black president in the future‚ I was severely reprimanded and almost fired. But within the party‚ the remorse in hearts and minds was growing and soon became intolerable‚ coupled with our acknowledgement that if we perpetuate apartheid‚ inevitably it would result in the destruction of the country.”

Satirist Pieter Dirk Uys — who delighted in mocking Nat politicians — commented on Botha’s passing with a tweet under his alter ego‚ Evita Bezuidenhout.

“Pik Botha‚ my best old friend from those times‚ is deceased. I will miss him terribly. Love to his family.”