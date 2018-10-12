National

Leaderless NPA crippled by financial and staffing crisis

Prosecuting authority needs R761m to fill 1,064 vacant posts, including 244 which are critical

12 October 2018 - 05:11 KARYN MAUGHAN
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
SA’s state prosecutions body, still leaderless after the Constitutional Court ruled former president Jacob Zuma’s appointment of Shaun Abrahams invalid, is in the midst of a financial and staffing crisis that is compromising its ability to do its job.

About eight months since President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to address "leadership issues at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the institution is being hamstrung  by budgetary constraints and resignations that have left 1,064 posts, including 244 that are seen as "critical" to its functioning, vacant.

