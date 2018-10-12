Land committee is trying to finalise its report by November

The parliamentary committee considering whether a constitutional amendent is needed to ease expropriation of land without compensation was pushing to finalise its report by November, co-chair Lewis Nzimande said on Thursday.

The constitutional-review committee set up by parliament to help it make a call on this sensitive subject has held hearings nationwide and received hundreds of thousands of written representations.

The push by the ANC and the opposition EFF to amend section 25 of the constitution to make it clear how land should be expropriated without compensation has spooked investors amid growing negative sentiment towards emerging markets.

Some commentators have warned that wholesale expropriation without compensation will threaten food security and negatively affect economic activity and job creation as the country battles with high unemployment.

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior government officials insist the expropriation will be done in an orderly way that will not disrupt food security. It remains unclear whether parliament will be able to process any legislative amendments before the 2019 elections.