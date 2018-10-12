National

Johannesburg suburbs left full of rubbish as city bungles Avis contract

Pikitup drivers arrived to fetch vehicles and were told they could not use them

12 October 2018 - 05:07 Claudi Mailovich
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
The streets of Johannesburg, including in some of the richest suburbs of the economic heart of SA, were left with bins full of rubbish for almost a week after the city failed to renew a multimillion-rand contract with Avis SA, the vehicle-rental company in the Barloworld Group, on time.

Mayor Herman Mashaba, who was elected as the DA’s first mayor after the 2016 local government elections, having run on a ticket of improving governance, has placed  an emphasis on cleaning up the city. This includes his monthly city-wide cleaning campaign in which residents are encouraged to join in.

In recent months, however, the city has looked worse for wear as Pikitup, the city’s entity which is responsible for keeping it clean, suffered setbacks.

Disruptions in service delivery started earlier in 2018 when protesters demanded to be appointed as part of 1,400 workers in-sourced from external service providers. The protests escalated, with the violence prompting metro police to escort Pikitup’s workers in September.

The disruptions, last week, were however due to the bungled renewal of a contract.   

Environment and Infrastructure Services MMC Nico de Jager told Business Day they only realised the month-to-month contract had expired on October 1, when  workers arrived to pick up rental vehicles and were told they could not use them.

The permanent contract expired in October 2017 and has not been renewed.

De Jager said it was not Pikitup’s responsibility to renew the contract because contracts were dealt with centrally by the city’s group corporate and shared services department.

He said heads must roll over the oversight, which led to Pikitup not having a full fleet of vehicles to operate with, and has called for an investigation into why the crucial contract, which costs the city about R23m a month, was not renewed on time.   

The situation was dealt with, he said, when the city met Avis on Friday, and the provider of its rented fleet agreed to renew the contract on a month-to-month basis until a permanent contract was signed with a new provider.

De Jager lamented the costs of renting Pikitup’s fleet, saying a whole new fleet could have been bought when one looks at the costs of the contract, which was agreed to by the former ANC-led government.

Luyanda Lunika, spokesman for the city's group corporate and shared services department, said the contract had been extended on a month-to-month basis for a period that did not exceed two months to allow for a bid process for a permanent deal to be finalised.

The department was finalising the terms of reference for the tender to be advertised, he said. It was also investigating officials who were entrusted with ensuring that the contract was renewed on time.

