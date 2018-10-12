South African human rights attorney Richard Spoor is well-known for his sharp mind and forthright tongue‚ but now he has run into deep trouble because of his finger — or‚ to be more exact‚ for assaulting a police officer “by pointing him with a finger”.

Two weeks ago‚ the Nelspruit-based attorney was involved in a heated verbal encounter with mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe and senior Eastern Cape police commissioner Maj-Gen Andre Swart on the Wild Coast‚ which ended with Spoor being taken off to the local police station and charged with assault.

Spoor‚ who represents members of the Amadiba Crisis Committee who are opposed to an Australian-led mineral sands mining project near the village of Xolobeni‚ had complained that anti-mining residents were being marginalised from Mantashe’s public meeting.

He later appeared in the Mzamba Magistrate’s Court‚ where the case was remanded to October 25.

But now Spoor is back in the news after posting a copy of his charge sheet on Facebook on Friday. The charge sheet reads: “The accused is guilty of the crime of assault in that on or about September 23 2018 … the accused did unlawfully and intentionally assault Andries Petrus Swart by pointing him with a finger [sic].”

His post has set off a chain of comments from his Facebook followers‚ some of whom remarked that it was fortunate that Spoor had not “thrown him with a stone”. Allison Thomson wanted to know just which finger he had pointed‚ while Pieter Steyn cautioned‚ “Don’t touch me on my finger.” Truida Prekel commented: “Which finger? In German you can give someone a ‘Stinke Finger’. That is rude!”

But other followers were not quite as amused‚ commenting: “What a stupid‚ immature little chip off someone else’s political shoulder. What a waste of time and our money to try in all predictable futility‚ to justify the ego trip of a small man in a big world.”

Another follower commented: “Hey Richard! This serious stuff. Just as well capital punishment has been abolished; who knows what could befall you?” Liam McKay asked: “Was your finger loaded at the time?” And Piet Meyer observed that perhaps the finger is mightier that the sword.