Anti-apartheid veteran Eric 'Stalin' Mtshali dies aged 87
Struggle stalwart‚ veteran communist and trade unionist Eric “Stalin” Mtshali has died‚ the ANC announced on Friday.
Mtshali was a member of the SACP‚ an anti-apartheid icon and one of the key figures in the formation of the South African Council of Trade Unions (Sactu).
Born in Durban‚ Mtshali joined the anti-apartheid movement straight after high school. He died on Friday at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital after a long illness. He was 87 years old.
“Although we were aware of his ill health‚ we were nursing hopes that he would recover and be with us once again‚” the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said.
We have learnt with sadness the passing away of Bab’u Eric Mtshali former Trade Unionst, Communist a SAn struggle veteran. May his soul Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/OWluEyOYaT— phumla williams (@mirriamp) October 12, 2018
The provincial ANC described Mtshali as a solution-driven leader and said that his death was “a depletion of solid leaders who are the custodians of the culture and values of the alliance”.
“In all meetings he offered analysis on the challenges experienced by the ANC in implementing programmes aimed at driving the transformation of society, and offered solutions on how to turn things around.
“He had a rare ability to analyse the political environment under which we operate and assess the balance of forces and their influence on the success of our programmes‚” KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said. Mtshali was also a recipient of SA’s prestigious Order of Mendi for Bravery in silver.
He spent more than 30 years in exile and represented the Sactu at the World Federation of Trade Unions in Prague‚ the Czech Republic. He was also one of the founders of some of the ANC’s intelligence units.
Since 1994 Mtshali has served in different government positions.
“Comrade Stalin [Mtshali] used every opportunity in parliament as an MP to advance the interests of ordinary members of society … he prioritised education and the acquisition of knowledge required to achieve the total economic emancipation of the marginalised‚” Simelane-Zulu added.
His passion for education resulted in a school being named after him‚ the Eric Stalin Mtshali Secondary School in Wyebank‚ Durban.
“As the ANC we are hopeful that during this difficult period the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the whole country will be comforted knowing that the Eric Stalin Mtshali Secondary School will remain a symbol of hope for many years to come‚” Simelane-Zulu said.
