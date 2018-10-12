National

Anti-apartheid veteran Eric 'Stalin' Mtshali dies aged 87

Mtshali was a member of the SACP‚ an anti-apartheid icon and one of the key figures in the formation of the South African Council of Trade Unions

12 October 2018 - 12:13 Zimasa Matiwane
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

Struggle stalwart‚ veteran communist and trade unionist Eric “Stalin” Mtshali has died‚ the ANC announced on Friday.

Mtshali was a member of the SACP‚ an anti-apartheid icon and one of the key figures in the formation of the South African Council of Trade Unions (Sactu).

Born in Durban‚ Mtshali joined the anti-apartheid movement straight after high school. He died on Friday at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital after a long illness. He was 87 years old.

“Although we were aware of his ill health‚ we were nursing hopes that he would recover and be with us once again‚” the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said.

The provincial ANC described Mtshali as a solution-driven leader and said that his death was “a depletion of solid leaders who are the custodians of the culture and values of the alliance”.

“In all meetings he offered analysis on the challenges experienced by the ANC in implementing programmes aimed at driving the transformation of society, and offered solutions on how to turn things around.

“He had a rare ability to analyse the political environment under which we operate and assess the balance of forces and their influence on the success of our programmes‚” KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said. Mtshali was also a recipient of SA’s prestigious Order of Mendi for Bravery in silver.

He spent more than 30 years in exile and represented the Sactu at the World Federation of Trade Unions in Prague‚ the Czech Republic. He was also one of the founders of some of the ANC’s intelligence units.

Since 1994 Mtshali has served in different government positions.

“Comrade Stalin [Mtshali] used every opportunity in parliament as an MP to advance the interests of ordinary members of society … he prioritised education and the acquisition of knowledge required to achieve the total economic emancipation of the marginalised‚” Simelane-Zulu added.

His passion for education resulted in a school being named after him‚ the Eric Stalin Mtshali Secondary School in Wyebank‚ Durban.

“As the ANC we are hopeful that during this difficult period the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the whole country will be comforted knowing that the Eric Stalin Mtshali Secondary School will remain a symbol of hope for many years to come‚” Simelane-Zulu said.

Tributes pour in for environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa

The president has described Molewa’s death as a "devastating loss"
National
19 days ago

Cosatu elects its first female president, Zingiswa Losi

Losi was nominated unopposed, to much joy by Cosatu members
National
21 days ago

Apartheid super-salesman turned democrat, Pik Botha, dead at 86

Pik Botha served as foreign affairs minister under three apartheid presidents and was later minister of mineral and energy affairs in Nelson ...
National
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Keeping the lights on: fixing Eskom is Cyril ...
National
2.
Leaderless NPA crippled by financial and staffing ...
National
3.
Anti-apartheid veteran Eric 'Stalin' Mtshali dies ...
National
4.
Apartheid super-salesman turned democrat, Pik ...
National

Related Articles

Tributes pour in for environmental affairs minister Edna Molewa
National

Cosatu elects its first female president, Zingiswa Losi
National / Labour

Apartheid super-salesman turned democrat, Pik Botha, dead at 86
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.