National

UCT students now have a choice of non-gendered honorifics

You can be a Mr, Mrs, Ms — or choose to have no gendered title at all

11 October 2018 - 05:04 Nico Gous
The university says it's part of transformation and 'building a culture of inclusivity'. Picture: ISTOCK
The university says it's part of transformation and 'building a culture of inclusivity'. Picture: ISTOCK

Students at the UCT can now choose to be Miss‚ Ms‚ Mrs‚ Mr‚ Mx or have no title at all. 

Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng announced on Wednesday that current and prospective students can now choose their titles.

The university said the decision was part of transformation and “building a culture of inclusivity”.

Phakeng said universities were microcosms of society and UCT wanted to help build a culture of inclusion and acceptance. The option to choose titles is part of the university’s newly adopted inclusivity policy for sexual orientation.

“This policy sets out guidelines to inform and educate UCT staff and students in terms of making appropriate choices on the use [of] terminology in teaching practice‚ communication‚ healthcare and administrative services,” according to the policy, which applies to all staff‚ students‚ governance structures‚ societies‚ clubs and third parties who deliver any services to UCT.

The policy document defines “inclusive language” in part as the use of non-gender-specific language “to avoid imposing the limiting assumption of heterosexuality and to present an open social climate for non-heterosexuals”.

“For example‚ instead of using language that assumes every household has a mother and a father‚ it would be more inclusive to refer to parent(s); or talk about diverse families‚ which will signal that heterosexual relationships are not the norm and that queer relationships or families are equally valid.”

Current students can also change their titles and will be issued with new students cards at no cost.

The Wits University took a decision earlier this year not to use titles such as Mr‚ Miss, Ms or Mrs to reflect a student’s designation in university correspondence and on its student systems.

Firms agree on disclosure of wage gaps

Publication of ratios between bosses and workers and men and women could become compulsory
Business
2 days ago

US researchers have ‘real’ fake research accepted by journals

Outraged journals are angry at the fake researchers — not their journals’ printing their work as real 
World
5 days ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Financier Helena Morrissey on how to get women to the top

As we begin chatting, Morrissey’s ramrod-straight posture eases and she starts talking with her hands
Opinion
4 days ago

More women working makes Nordic countries richer and happier

Female employment rates in the Nordic region range from 68% to 83%, with generous paid leave for new parents and subsidised early childhood education
World
4 months ago

Follow Iceland — the first country to make it illegal to pay men more than women

Some politicians and equal-rights campaigners want other countries to follow Iceland, which introduced legislation on equal pay on January 1
World
9 months ago

Gender equality is coming to your workplace … in 217 years’ time

Gender inequality is widening after decade of progress, the WEF says, but Rwanda is keeping Africa’s equality fire burning
World
11 months ago

THE FT COLUMN: #MeToo lit a fire under male reaction that feeds populism

By the debased standards of Duterte, Salvini and Bolsonaro, Trump’s misogynistic language is relatively restrained, but it might still tell angry ...
Opinion
8 days ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Writer Jan Morris on reporting from Everest and changing sex

Morris is not part of any literary set: she is a pioneer with little interest in following the pack, writes Henry Mance
Opinion
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
VBS report details how greedy, corrupt ...
National
2.
DA urges Tito Mboweni to act on Venda bank graft
National
3.
Government identifies thousands of properties for ...
National
4.
Kimi Makwetu decries lack of consequences for ...
National

Related Articles

Firms agree on disclosure of wage gaps
Business

US researchers have ‘real’ fake research accepted by journals
World

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Financier Helena Morrissey on how to get women to the top
Opinion

THE FT COLUMN: #MeToo lit a fire under male reaction that feeds populism
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.