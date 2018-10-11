National

The poor will suffer the most in VBS saga, says Municipal IQ

‘Some municipalities will face financial problems because they have more than 60% of their operating budgets tied up in VBS Mutual Bank’

11 October 2018 - 17:18 Nico Gous
VBS Mutual bank customers at long queues outside the bank, demanding their money in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
VBS Mutual bank customers at long queues outside the bank, demanding their money in Thohoyandou, Limpopo. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

The poor will be the most affected by the VBS Mutual Bank scandal. This is what Municipal IQ — which specialises in local government data — concluded after a forensic report, The Great Bank Heist, was published on Wednesday.

The report‚ compiled by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys‚ goes into detail about how the bank heist allegedly occurred and lists a number of former executives of VBS and its largest shareholder‚ Vele Investments‚ who were the alleged perpetrators and beneficiaries of the crime.

Municipal IQ economist Karen Heese said some municipalities will face financial problems because they have more than 60% of their operating budgets tied up in VBS Mutual Bank. These include the Collins Chabane‚ Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati‚ Greater Giyani and Lepelle-Nkumpi municipalities.

“None of these municipalities are in wealthy localities and many residents depend on them for indigent support. Ultimately‚ it is the poorest of the poor who will pick up the tab for the shameless corruption in these municipalities‚” said Heese.

The report also recommends that individuals that assisted in inducing municipalities to deposit money with VBS — “whether the maker of the bribes or as the recipient of the bribes” — be criminally prosecuted. 

Municipal IQ director Kevin Allan said: “It is a grave concern that these municipalities had been warned by National Treasury that such investments were not allowed by the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA)‚ but they still proceeded to place much-needed municipal income into VBS‚ often it seems for a corrupt personal pay-off.”

Using the report‚ Municipal IQ found the amount remaining in VBS from municipal deposits totaled R1.229bn.

Here is a breakdown by municipality. These are not the only municipalities that invested in VBS Mutual‚ but constitute those with an outstanding balance as of the end of April this year:

  • Fetakgomo Greater Tubatse Municipality: R245.1m
  • Greater Giyani Municipality: R161.6m
  • Lepelle-Nkumpi Local Municipality LIM355: R154.9m
  • Collins Chabane Local Municipality: R122.4m
  • Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati Municipality: R101m
  • Mafikeng/Mahikeng Local Municipality: R84.9m
  • Ephraim Mogale Local Municipality: R84.7m
  • West Rand District Municipality: R77.3m
  • Makhado Local Municipality: R62.7m
  • Moretele Local Municipality: R51.5m
  • Merafong Local Municipality: R51m
  • Madibeng Local Municipality NW372: R31.4m
  • Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality: R55,986
  • Vhembe District Municipality: R2‚977

How greedy, corrupt municipal officials milked VBS

One mayor pleaded for a ‘Christmas’ and ‘cried’ when all she got was R300,000; another official complained that all he got was a can of Coke
National
14 hours ago

EFF is mum on involvement of Floyd Shivambu’s brother in VBS heist

The party has not responded to questions on whether it and its deputy president benefited or received funds from the VBS Bank heist
National
9 hours ago

PIC boss Dan Matjila should be probed for VBS bribe

A bank executive claims he was ordered to deliver bribe money for Matjila
National
14 hours ago

Five riveting reads on the VBS bank heist and the stolen billions

The 148-page report released on Wednesday morning contains some explosive findings
National
7 hours ago

Judge brands VBS bosses greedy liars

Judge scathing of Andile Ramavhunga and Robert Madzonga in wake of VBS’s collapse
National
29 days ago

PETER BRUCE: VBS should be Tito Mboweni’s first port of call

To stamp his authority once again as the man of integrity he was reputed to be as Reserve Bank governor, incoming minister of finance Tito Mboweni ...
Opinion
14 hours ago

ANN CROTTY: More regulation is not the answer to preventing another VBS

Adding more regulation is not the answer to preventing another VBS
Opinion
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
‘Damning new evidence’ filed in court relating to ...
National
2.
Floyd Shivambu’s brother says he will sue for ...
National
3.
Fatal Lethabo incident will negatively affect ...
National
4.
The poor will suffer the most in VBS saga, says ...
National

Related Articles

PIC boss Dan Matjila should be probed for VBS bribe
National

EFF is mum on involvement of Floyd Shivambu’s brother in VBS heist
National

Zuma Foundation, Prasa and Floyd Shivambu’s brother implicated in VBS report
National

How greedy, corrupt municipal officials milked VBS
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.