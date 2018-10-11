DA urges Tito Mboweni to act on Venda bank graft

Opposition parties have called on new finance minister Tito Mboweni and President Cyril Ramaphosa to take swift action against those implicated in a forensic report on the failure of VBS Mutual Bank.

Former president Jacob Zuma, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and Floyd Shivambu’s brother have been implicated in the report, which was released on Wednesday.

The report, by advocate Terry Motau and Werksmans Attorneys, describes how the bank heist occurred and lists a number of former VBS executives and its largest shareholder, Vele Investments, as perpetrators and beneficiaries of the crime.

Included in the 146-page document is testimony from VBS CEO Andile Ramavhunga, who was asked whether a commission of R1.5m had been paid to a group of SA Transport and Allied Workers Union officials to solicit a R1bn deposit from Prasa.

Ramavhunga replies: “It could have been … I know for a fact that we were asked to put money into the Dudu Myeni Foundation.”

He said the request for the donation surfaced at the same time they were soliciting the deposit from Prasa.

The investigators concluded that Ramavhunga meant to refer to the Jacob G Zuma Foundation, of which Myeni is the chair.

One of the largest benefactors of VBS’s largesse appears to have been Brian Shivambu, the brother of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu.