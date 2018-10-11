Arms deal commission ‘lied’, say Corruption Watch and Right2Know

Not much has come of the two organisations’ court bid, but on Thursday they filed a supplementary affidavit based on the incomplete record of decision-making of the commission.

David Lewis from Corruption Watch has, however, said it believes the part of the record it had access to would be sufficient to review and set aside the findings.

The two organisations say the documents they were given as part of the record revealed three things: that the commission had lied to the public and hid evidence of corruption; that by failing to access information abroad, the commission made no attempt to investigate serious allegations of corruption put before it; and that the commission has failed to investigate new allegations that have come to light.

Paul Holden and Andrew Feinstein in their joint submission to the commission, had said that Bell Helicopters, the losing bidder, had told them that Chippy Shaik, head of acquisitions for the arms deal and Schabir Shaik’s brother, had demanded that contracts be given to Futuristic Business Solutions (FBS) if they were to win the helicopter contract.

However, the commission said in its final report that they had approached Bell about the allegations, and that the company had told the inquiry that they had no information relating to bribery in the contract.

Corruption Watch and Right2Know, however, said the record showed that this was a “lie”, as it included notes of a meeting between the commission staff and Bell staff in the US, in which Bell confirmed that Chippy Shaik had introduced them to FBS, and that FBS had tried to get business from Bell, which they rejected.

Mbeki-related evidence

In terms of the new allegations, Corruption Watch and Right2Know say the record shows that the commission had been given documents from the now defunct Scorpions and the Hawks investigations into the arms deal, which included correspondence between the Scorpions and the UK’s Serious Fraud Office. This included evidence related to Mbeki and former director of Armscor, Seth Phalatse.

The UK authority told the Scorpions that they had information about an “intimate dinner” Mbeki had with Phalatse, Diliza Mji, Richard Charter and Niall Irving, who were all linked to British arms giant BAE Systems, which was accused of having paid “commissions” to South African “agents” and “consultants” linked to the ANC.

The organisations said the commission made no attempt at all to investigate the dinner.

The commission of inquiry into the arms deal was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma in 2011 to investigate alleged corruption in the country’s multi-billion rand arms procurement deal in 1999. Mbeki was president of the country at the time and Zuma his deputy. Zuma is currently facing corruption charges in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg in relation to the arms deal.

Asked for comment, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation said Mbeki was currently out of the country, and "has neither seen nor read the submissions and is therefore unable to comment at this stage."

Updated: October 11 2018

This story was updated to include a response from the Thabo Mbeki Foundaton