Two ministers have testimony delayed as Zondo state-capture inquiry postponed

Advocate Thandi Norman, who made the application on behalf of the legal team, said they only received Hogan’s final statement on Monday, and did not have sufficient time to give adequate notice in terms of the commission’s rules to those who were implicated in her testimony.

She also said the legal team had not yet received Gordhan’s final statement, but expected to receive it on Thursday. Gordhan was initially scheduled to testify on Friday, but he will now be heard on November 15.

In terms of the rules of the commission, implicated persons must be given two weeks notice and be furnished with the relevant portions of the statements in which they were implicated.

Daniel Mantsha, who acts for Zuma, who is implicated in Hogan’s testimony, raised issue with the fact that they were served with a notice based on an initial statement by Hogan months ago, but that they were only told on Monday that she would give testimony this week.

He said they did not know what the status of that first affidavit was. Norman then clarified that the final statement was based on the initial statement, which Hogan has now expanded on.

Zondo said the commission will ensure that implicated persons are dealt with fairly and that they will have a fair opportunity to give their versions before the commission, or explain their conduct when they act in a manner that is not acceptable.

He said it would ensure the final findings are seen as credible.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za