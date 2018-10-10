DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the state capture commission.

Maimane said‚ given his position‚ Ramaphosa could not plead ignorance about the “wholesale corrupt capture of the ANC and of the national government and its entities in government”.

“The DA is also in possession of e-mail communication which appears to suggest while deputy president‚ Ramaphosa’s office assisted in the identity change of an individual with close ties to Gupta associate Ashu Chalwa. I will be submitting this to the president’s office requesting a full explanation‚” he said in a statement.