Mmusi Maimane wants Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the Zondo commission

10 October 2018 - 11:14 Timeslive
Mmusi Maimane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Wednesday called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the state capture commission.

Maimane said‚ given his position‚ Ramaphosa could not plead ignorance about the “wholesale corrupt capture of the ANC and of the national government and its entities in government”.

“The DA is also in possession of e-mail communication which appears to suggest while deputy president‚ Ramaphosa’s office assisted in the identity change of an individual with close ties to Gupta associate Ashu Chalwa. I will be submitting this to the president’s office requesting a full explanation‚” he said in a statement.


The state capture commission is investigating allegations that the Gupta family used their relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to score lucrative government contracts.

Maimane said Ramaphosa must answer the following questions at the commission:

  • At what stage did he become aware of the capture of the ANC and the national government and its entities?
  • What steps did he take once he became aware of such?
  • As the chair of the interministerial committee on state-owned enterprises (SOE) while deputy president‚ what knowledge did he have on the appointment of Gupta-friendly individuals to SOE boards?
  • Why did he personally appoint several individuals with ties to the Guptas to his first cabinet in February 2018?
  • Was he aware of any “special work” being performed for the Guptas and their associates by his office while he was deputy president?

“South Africans deserve a president who is willing to lead and take bold action when it comes to corruption. Ramaphosa must therefore appear and account before the Zondo commission‚” Maimane said.

