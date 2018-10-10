National

Hawks swoop on PE’s city hall and talk to mayor Mongameli Bobani

The matter is believed to be in connection with an ongoing investigation into Nelson Mandela Bay’s beleaguered integrated public transport system

10 October 2018 - 16:53 Nomazima Nkosi
Mongameli Bobani. Picture: MIKE HOLMES/THE HERALD
Mongameli Bobani. Picture: MIKE HOLMES/THE HERALD

About six members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations — the Hawks — arrived at the Port Elizabeth City Hall on Wednesday morning, and spoke to mayor Mongameli Bobani.

The matter is believed to be in connection with an ongoing investigation into Nelson Mandela Bay’s beleaguered integrated public transport system (IPTS). At least two insiders at city hall confirmed that the Hawks investigators met the Bobani.

The Hawks investigators are said to have served Bobani with a search warrant to seize documents and computers.

Bobani could not be reached for comment.

