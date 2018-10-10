ANC’s Jessie Duarte ‘keen’ to appear before Zondo commission

Both the ANC and a ministerial delegation held meetings with the banks in the wake of the closure of the Guptas’ accounts. The accounts were closed towards the end of 2016 on the grounds of numerous suspicious transactions that could not be explained, indicating possible money laundering or criminal activity. Duarte, who took part in the meetings for the ANC, said that no specific clients were discussed at any point. “We had to understand what the banking laws were,” she said.

The party has come under public pressure to appear before the commission as the perception grows that it is the ANC that, in fact, should be on trial, given the involvement of its leadership in corrupt dealings with the Guptas.

Duarte said that the ANC’s top six officials had decided that it must disclose the details about its meetings with the banks as these were held in the ANC’s official capacity. The involvement of ANC leaders in dealings with the Guptas that were not on behalf of the ANC was something those individuals must answer for at the commission.

“Perceptions are that the ANC is on trial and we are concerned about that. However, we are much more concerned that general perceptions that arise from the Zondo commission must be based on facts. It should not be the perspective or view of an individual. Zondo must make findings … The fact that a person’s name is mentioned does not mean they are corrupt,” she said.

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, who was one of the first witnesses to appear at the commission, gave evidence that she had told then ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and Duarte in 2010 that a Gupta brother had offered her a ministerial job. However, Duarte only became ANC deputy general-secretary in 2012.

Said Duarte, “The fact that Vytjie Mentor mentioned my name does not mean I am corrupt. I never met Vytjie before, other than to speak to her when she broke her leg.”

