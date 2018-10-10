National

After the cheers, Tito Mboweni’s first big task

10 October 2018 - 05:10 GENEVIEVE QUINTAL
Dramatic return: President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates new finance minister Tito Mboweni at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on Tuesday. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Dramatic return: President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates new finance minister Tito Mboweni at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on Tuesday. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Tito Mboweni is back from the political wilderness.

In a move that was cheered by markets, the former Reserve Bank governor returned to the cabinet for the first time since 1998, when former president Nelson Mandela deployed him to the Bank, before he took over after Chris Stals retired in 1999.

The rand and the country’s bonds gained as traders welcomed the appointment of Mboweni as finance minister. 

His first big task back in government will be to present the medium-term budget statement on October 24, when he will want to reassure markets and credit-ratings agencies of SA’s fiscal health.

