Once-dire Frere Hospital wins international award for remarkable turnaround project

In a remarkable turnaround after making headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2012‚ a government-funded hospital in East London is to receive a prestigious international accolade on Wednesday.

Frere Hospital was once notorious for its high infant death rate and delayed medical attention offered to patients. But now it is among six hospitals in the world that will be recognised at the 42nd World Hospital Congress in Brisbane‚ Australia.

The International Hospital Federation (IHF) is recognising Frere Hospital for its turnaround quality improvement project‚ the Daily Dispatch reported on Tuesday.