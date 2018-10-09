National

Kuben Naidoo: SA’s bank competition policy will not threaten the stability

09 October 2018 - 05:09 Roxanne Henderson
Kuben Naidoo. Picture: BLOOMBERG
SA would strive to allow competition into its banking system in a way that would not threaten the stability of the industry as more and more entrants sought to rival the country’s biggest lenders, said Kuben Naidoo, CEO of the Prudential Authority.

While many new banking licences were expected to be granted, these would be done within "reason" and in a way that did not allow too much of a disruption that would put the system at risk or render it fragile, Naidoo said at a Banking Association of SA summit in Johannesburg on Monday.

While he hoped the industry would become innovative, "safety and soundness is important". More "nontraditional" banks were trying to enter the segment, such as mobile phone operators, which did not need to hold capital.

While banks wanted a level playing field, there were technological developments that could provide better services to customers, said Naidoo, a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank.

The Bank was likely to make changes to regulations on SA’s payments system, which balanced a stable financial industry against the evolving needs of consumers, he said.

Bloomberg

Networks able to apply for mobile money licences 'very soon'

MTN may soon be able to apply for a mobile money licence in Nigeria
ARC acquisition of TymeDigital sets stage for disruption in SA’s banking sector

The 100% ownership of TymeDigital by ARC’s subsidiary, FinHoldCo, gives the group significant options
Barclays’ investment bank eyes return to SA and South Korea

Barclays Africa CEO Maria Ramos is unfazed: ‘Unless you have a branch on the ground … it doesn’t matter how many times you fly in, ...
NEWS ANALYSIS: Nthabeleng Likotsi takes first steps towards women-owned bank

Resolute Likotsi believes there is ample room for a women-owned mutual bank to serve the black market, writes Hanna Ziady
New Old Mutual to expand banking and funeral businesses

The new African financial services group is planning to grow low-income banking sector and funeral services
Bank Zero might soon be SA’s fourth mutual bank

Mutual banks do not offer the full suite of banking products that commercial banks such as Standard Bank and Absa do
Co-op in bid to get banking licence

Registration delayed of Khanya Co-operative Bank, a financial institution with aspirations of becoming a fully black-owned bank
