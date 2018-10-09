King Goodwill Zwelithini wants the president’s land pledge in writing

The news channel reported that the Zulu monarch said a signed agreement on the matter was needed. He said this when he addressed thousands of his subjects in Durban on Sunday.

"The president must come here to tell me and the Zulu nation, which I will call to gather here. He must tell us and then sign an agreement that the land of the Zulus will not be touched," the king was quoted as saying.

In July, the king warned of conflict over the issue. Other traditional leaders also publicly told the ANC not to undermine their authority on the 13% of the country that they rule.

Wide powers

Tribal authorities in these areas — the former apartheid-era homelands — have wide powers of land allocation.

Curtailing the power of these authorities could have implications for a range of actors, including the mining companies that cut deals with the chiefs to access minerals.

Traditional affairs minister Zweli Mkhize told Reuters on Friday the government had not yet decided how land reform would happen in the tribal areas. "It is a somewhat slippery issue. We are still trying to find the best solution," Mkhize said.

