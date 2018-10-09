National

LACKING EXPERTISE

It will take time to resuscitate Hawks, says Shadrack Sibiya

The elite organised crime-fighting unit now lacks the expertise to deal with some cases, warns the former Gauteng Hawks head

09 October 2018 - 05:07 Claudi Mailovich
Shadrack Sibiya. Picture: IOL
Shadrack Sibiya. Picture: IOL

It will take a long time for the Hawks to be resuscitated, the former Gauteng head of the elite organised crime-fighting unit, Gen Shadrack Sibiya, said.

Sibiya and his boss, Anwa Dramat, together with top cop Lesley Maluleke, were charged with the illegal rendition of Zimbabwean prisoners, some of whom eventually died.

The National Prosecuting Authority on Monday provisionally withdrew charges against Sibiya and Dramat, following representations made by the two. Maluleke’s charges, however, still remained.

"The Hawks’ crime-fighting machinery was really badly affected to date, and it will take them a very long time to really resuscitate what is going on in the Hawks.

"Even now there are certain cases where there isn’t much expertise to deal with the cases," Sibiya said.

He said he was looking forward to clearing his name since the charges were only provisionally withdrawn. He said their careers were unnecessarily affected by a "bogus" case.

The furore around the renditions also led to the suspension of Robert McBride, head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, after McBride was accused of altering a draft report into the renditions which recommended Dramat and Sibiya be charged. The final report exonerated them.

The allegations against Dramat, his suspension and subsequent resignation following a settlement agreement paved the way for the now discredited former Hawks head Mthandazo Ntlemeza — who was seen as an ally of former president Jacob Zuma — to be appointed in the post despite being found by a court to have lied during Sibiya’s challenge to his suspension.

The Hawks were generally seen as a replacement for the Scorpions, a now disbanded investigative unit.

The Hawks, however, were seen as being politically used during Zuma’s tenure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new Hawks head, Godfrey Lebeya, to lead the clean-up of the corruption-busting unit, which has already been implicated in witness testimony during the state capture commission of inquiry.

The state on Monday said it would reconsider Dramat and Sibiya’s positions following the completion of Maluleke’s trial. Dramat declined to comment.

mailovichc@businesslive.co.za

Charges against Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya provisionally withdrawn

The state will reconsider Anwa Dramat’s and Shadrack Sibiya’s positions once Lesley Maluleke’s trial has been completed
National
18 hours ago

Suspended Hawks head withdraws state-capture cross-examination request

Zinhle Mnonopi — suspended last week after Mcebisi Jonas said she tried to make him sign a false statement — is withdrawing the application as it ...
National
1 month ago

This is why the Hawks have been the ‘least effective’ of all the Steinhoff regulators

Parliament has stepped in to expedite the Hawks’ probe into possible criminal activity leading to the Steinhoff crisis
National
1 month ago

The case against Jacob Zuma and Ajay Gupta has not been put to bed, the Hawks confirm

This is the first time the Hawks have publicly confirmed that the former president is under criminal investigation for alleged corruption
National
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Kuben Naidoo: SA’s bank competition policy will ...
National
2.
Commercial farm census to help potential investors
National
3.
Working conditions in the public service under ...
National
4.
It will take time to resuscitate Hawks, says ...
National

Related Articles

Charges against Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya provisionally withdrawn
National

Moerane report into political killings slammed
National

Suspended Hawks head withdraws state-capture cross-examination request
National

The case against Jacob Zuma and Ajay Gupta has not been put to bed, the Hawks ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.