Durban has made it on the must-see list of world destinations for 2019 released by British Airways (BA).

BA published its annual travel predictions for the year ahead‚ on which the coastal city features among its top 19 global holiday spots for the first time.

Highly anticipated events and new routes shape the list‚ which also includes Las Vegas‚ Osaka‚ Croatia‚ Barbados‚ Malta and Seychelles.

Durban is described as a “sub-tropical‚ urban gem offering upmarket guesthouses‚ trendy bars and stylish restaurants overlooking the azure ocean and sweeping beaches.”

“Holiday makers are always looking for top tips to explore the latest and coolest destinations. Our short list plays a part in the detailed planning for our new routes in the year again as we sift through scores of destinations around the world to find out where our customers are planning to go‚ and which up-and-coming cities to add to our worldwide network‚” said Claire Bentley‚ MD of British Airways Holidays.

“Our travel experts review each and every destination to determine the next break-out place to visit and we have a brilliant mix of new and everyday popular destinations that we believe will be big for 2019.”

In May‚ BA announced that it would be flying three times weekly direct from London’s Heathrow airport to Durban. The flights will start from October 29. The service will be the only non-stop link between Europe and Durban and will be operated by the airline’s newest aircraft‚ the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The aircraft will arrive at King Shaka International in the morning and land back at Heathrow in the evening. Return fares from Durban will start from R11‚679.