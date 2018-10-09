Ashu Chawla will testify in Gupta naturalisation case — if he is flown business class from India

Gupta associate Ashu Chawla has made a string of demands to parliament if he is to appear before the inquiry into the early naturalisation of the members of the Gupta family.

The chair of the home affairs portfolio committee, Hlomane Chauke, said on Tuesday morning that his committee had received correspondence from Chawla’s lawyer, saying his client was willing to appear before the inquiry but was currently in India taking care of his mother.

Chawla wants parliament to fly him business class from New Delhi and back and to get him a Hindi interpreter for his testimony.

Chauke said that when parliament's administration followed up on the request‚ they realised that a business class return ticket would cost R177,000.

“We do not have R177,000. We don't have that money.”