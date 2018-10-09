National

Ashu Chawla will testify in Gupta naturalisation case — if he is flown business class from India

The Gupta associate wants parliament to fly him business class from New Delhi and back and to get him a Hindi interpreter for his testimony

09 October 2018 - 13:01 Andisiwe Makinana
Gupta associate Ashu Chawla appears at the Bloemfontein commercial crimes court on February 15 2018. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ NETWERK 24/ MLUNGISI LOUW
Gupta associate Ashu Chawla has made a string of demands to parliament if he is to appear before the inquiry into the early naturalisation of the members of the Gupta family.

The chair of the home affairs portfolio committee, Hlomane Chauke, said on Tuesday morning that his committee had received correspondence from Chawla’s lawyer, saying his client was willing to appear before the inquiry but was currently in India taking care of his mother.

Chawla wants parliament to fly him business class from New Delhi and back and to get him a Hindi interpreter for his testimony.

Chauke said that when parliament's administration followed up on the request‚ they realised that a business class return ticket would cost R177,000.

“We do not have R177,000. We don't have that money.”

An incensed Chauke said he found it odd that Chawla‚ an South African citizen for 17 years‚ wanted a Hindi interpreter.

“He wrote a detailed letter to the minister in English‚ but today we hear he can't speak and wants a Hindi interpreter….”

Chauke said the committee would wait for Chawla to return to the country on his own‚ possibly at the end of November as indicated by his lawyer. The committee would then schedule a meeting as soon as he landed in SA.

Chawla has been implicated as the man at the centre of the early naturalisation of the Gupta family members as he allegedly facilitated hundreds of permits and visas on behalf of the family. He wrote a letter to home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba motivating for the early naturalisation of the Gupta family members.

The inquiry continues.

