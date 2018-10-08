National

Three security guards are among 10 cash-in-transit suspects appearing in court

The suspects allegedly bombed an armoured vehicle in Mahikeng‚ disarmed security guards of three guns and fled the scene with a sizeable amount of money

08 October 2018 - 11:05 Naledi Shange
Picture: 123RF/3DRENDERINGS
Ten people arrested in a connection with a cash-in-transit heist in the North West will appear in the Mahikeng Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said the heist occurred on September 30 in Mahikeng.

"The North West Hawks’ cash-in-transit team‚ assisted by Crime Intelligence and Mmabatho Flying Squad‚ launched an intense manhunt after the suspects allegedly bombed an armoured vehicle‚ disarmed the security guards of three firearms and fled the scene with a sizeable amount of money‚" he said.

Mulaudzi said three of the suspects were security guards.

"Their alleged stolen firearms were found dumped in a nearby bush‚ not far from the crime scene‚" he said. Two guns and ammunition were also recovered when police raided the homes of the suspects.

Meanwhile‚ police minister Bheki Cele’s office has announced that 12 suspects involved in another heist were arrested in Midrand on Friday.

"Proactive arrests of this nature are a clear sign of our commitment as the South African Police Service to fight crimes that instil unacceptable degrees of fear and terrorise South Africans. These are the results of the national crime prevention strategy, which is now in full gear‚" Cele said in a statement.

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Crime shows we have the world's most useless government

'The word "crime" does not even begin to describe the scary phenomenon gripping this country'
Bheki Cele: We are close to war zone

In 2017-2018 a total of 20,336 murders were recorded, 1,320 more than the previous financial year
EDITORIAL: SA rides the crime anarchy express

Why do people who experience poor service delivery resort to violence that further undermines that service?
Court to hear whether Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya should be prosecuted

Anwa Dramat, Shadrack Sibiya and Lesley Maluleke faced charges following the alleged rendition of Zimbabwean nationals in 2010
