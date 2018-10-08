National

Stats SA to conduct census of commercial agriculture

As expropriation without compensation remains a burning political issue, the countrywide survey hopes to shed light on SA's farming sector

08 October 2018 - 15:18 Bekezela Phakathi
Statistics SA is deploying about 600 field staff to visit commercial farms countrywide. Picture: THE DAILY DISPATCH
Statistics SA is deploying about 600 field staff to visit commercial farms countrywide. Picture: THE DAILY DISPATCH

SA is set to conduct a countrywide census of commercial agriculture amid talk of expropriation without compensation, which has created a lot of uncertainty in the sector.

Statistics SA will from October 15 deploy about 600 field staff to visit commercial farms to establish the number and size of farms, the crop types being farmed in different geographic areas, and the agricultural inputs, like irrigation usage, being used.

The census will cover commercial farming in crop production, livestock farming, fisheries and forestry.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation recommends that a country conduct a census of agriculture at least every ten years.

Statistics SA says data collected from the survey will play a key role in clarifying the size and structure of the agriculture sector, its contribution to national accounts, and its employment figures.​

The land of the Zulus must not be touched, Goodwill Zwelithini tells crowd

The Zulu king says a signed agreement on the matter of land expropriation without compensation is needed, eNCA reports
National
5 hours ago

A warning to SA from Zimbabwe’s white farmers: avoid our land reform blunders

‘If it is done properly, even the international community can come in to invest. There is plenty of land, and it can be shared in a way that benefits ...
National
4 days ago

Small-scale farmers should be the key beneficiaries of rural land reform

About 1.4-million jobs and livelihood opportunities can be generated over the next 15 years through government and land redistribution
Opinion
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Stats SA to conduct census of commercial ...
National
2.
Prasa can keep operating for now
National
3.
Nehawu workers at Sassa to strike this week over ...
National / Labour
4.
The land of the Zulus must not be touched, ...
National

Related Articles

The land of the Zulus must not be touched, Goodwill Zwelithini tells crowd
National

A warning to SA from Zimbabwe’s white farmers: avoid our land reform blunders
National

Small-scale farmers should be the key beneficiaries of rural land reform
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.