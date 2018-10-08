Court to hear whether Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya should be prosecuted

The high court in Pretoria will on Monday hear if the prosecution against former Hawks head Anwa Dramat, former Gauteng Hawks head Gen Shadrack Sibiya and top cop Lesley Maluleke will continue.

Dramat, Sibiya and Maluleke faced charges of organised crime, kidnapping, violations of the Immigration Act and obstruction of justice, following the alleged rendition of Zimbabwean nationals in 2010.

The three were charged in 2016, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had reportedly confirmed in September that the charges against Dramat had been withdrawn, and that the case would officially be withdrawn from the court roll on October 8.

The charges against the three arose out of allegations that while Dramat was head of the Hawks, he, together with Sibiya and Maluleke, unlawfully handed over Zimbabwean fugitives to Zimbabwean police after they were arrested.

Dramat was suspended, but resigned in 2015 following a settlement, while Sibiya challenged his suspension at the bargaining council and in court.