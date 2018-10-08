National

Charges against Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya provisionally withdrawn

The state will reconsider Anwa Dramat’s and Shadrack Sibiya’s positions once Lesley Maluleke’s trial has been completed

08 October 2018 - 11:36 Claudi Mailovich
Leslie Maluleke, general Shadrack Sibiya and general Anwa Dramat in the high court in Pretoria on Monday. Picture: SUPPLIED
Criminal charges have been provisionally withdrawn against former Hawks head Anwa Dramat, as well as the elite crime fighting unit’s former Gauteng head Gen Shadrack Sibiya.

The state said on Monday morning that the charges were withdrawn following representations made by Dramat and Sibiya, but that it was provisional.

This was confirmed in an order by judge Joseph Raulinga.

The state said it would reconsider Dramat’s and Sibiya’s positions again following the completion of top cop Lesley Maluleke’s trial.

Dramat, Sibiya and Maluleke faced charges of organised crime, kidnapping, violations of the Immigration Act and obstruction of justice, following the alleged rendition of Zimbabwean nationals in 2010.

The three were charged in 2016, but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had reportedly confirmed in September that the charges against Dramat had been withdrawn, and that the case would officially be withdrawn from the court roll on October 8.

The charges against the three arose out of allegations that while Dramat was head of the Hawks, he, together with Sibiya and Maluleke, unlawfully handed over Zimbabwean fugitives to Zimbabwean police after they were arrested.

The matter will stand down until November 12 for Maluleke to make representations.

