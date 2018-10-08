National

WORLD TRAVEL AWARD

Cape Town is Africa’s top airport once again

08 October 2018 - 05:07 Staff Writer
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Image:

Cape Town International Airport was at the weekend voted Africa’s leading airport for the second year running by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide.

The airport, which is run by the Airports Company of SA (Acsa), has remained a firm destination of choice for global travellers. Over the past few years it has shown sustained growth in passenger numbers, with a 5.3% increase year on year in 2017.

The airport is the second busiest in SA, and the third busiest in Africa, coming in behind OR Tambo International Airport and Cairo International Airport.

Growth in international passengers has been in double digits for the past few years.

The airport exceeded the 10-million passenger-a-year milestone for the first time in December 2016.

Plans are under way to have the airport renamed and public hearings have already been conducted in this regard. Among the leading names put forward is that of struggle heroine Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, which was proposed by the EFF.

The award was presented to Cape Town International Airport at the 25th World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean gala dinner in Durban on Saturday.

Senior executives of travel companies‚ operators and destinations were at the ceremony‚ held at the Durban International Convention Centre.

"Cape Town International Airport is honoured to once again receive this very important accolade.

"Being named Africa’s leading airport for the second year is extremely gratifying and reinforces the hard work and commitment to excellence demonstrated at this airport in the past 12 months‚" said Cape Town International Airport spokesperson Deidre Davids.

Acsa said the awards were recognised as the ultimate independently assessed travel accolade‚ voted for by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide.

Cape Town and OR Tambo are also being nominated for the World’s Leading Airport 2018.

Cape Town's new Battery Park to give city slickers a break

The 12‚000m² park has open fields‚ indigenous fynbos gardens and trees‚ built on top of the ruins of a 200-year-old artillery installation 
National
11 days ago

UCT the only African university to make the world's top 200

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2019 put UCT at 156th in the world‚ an improvement from its previous position of 171
National
11 days ago

What keeps Capetonians awake at night

A survey that revealed Capetonians’ biggest fears about the future is the first step in making the city more resilient
National
16 days ago

Move over, Tokyo, Cape Town is cheapest for British vacationers

Local price reductions and a weaker rand have made the Mother City 20% cheaper for Brits than it was a year ago
National
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Five top writers on Nhlanhla Nene and the Gupta ...
National
2.
Nhlanhla Nene asks Ramaphosa to relieve him of ...
National
3.
Minerals Council urges mines to testify on ...
National
4.
Cape Town is Africa’s top airport once again
National

Related Articles

Cape Town's new Battery Park to give city slickers a break
National

UCT the only African university to make the world's top 200
National / Education

What keeps Capetonians awake at night
National

SA’s cities making ease of doing business better, but still need to improve
National

Cape Town has SA’s best drivers, and its healthiest people, according to ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.