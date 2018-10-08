Cape Town is Africa’s top airport once again

Cape Town International Airport was at the weekend voted Africa’s leading airport for the second year running by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide.

The airport, which is run by the Airports Company of SA (Acsa), has remained a firm destination of choice for global travellers. Over the past few years it has shown sustained growth in passenger numbers, with a 5.3% increase year on year in 2017.

The airport is the second busiest in SA, and the third busiest in Africa, coming in behind OR Tambo International Airport and Cairo International Airport.

Growth in international passengers has been in double digits for the past few years.