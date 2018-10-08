WORLD TRAVEL AWARD
Cape Town is Africa’s top airport once again
Cape Town International Airport was at the weekend voted Africa’s leading airport for the second year running by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide.
The airport, which is run by the Airports Company of SA (Acsa), has remained a firm destination of choice for global travellers. Over the past few years it has shown sustained growth in passenger numbers, with a 5.3% increase year on year in 2017.
The airport is the second busiest in SA, and the third busiest in Africa, coming in behind OR Tambo International Airport and Cairo International Airport.
Growth in international passengers has been in double digits for the past few years.
The airport exceeded the 10-million passenger-a-year milestone for the first time in December 2016.
Plans are under way to have the airport renamed and public hearings have already been conducted in this regard. Among the leading names put forward is that of struggle heroine Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, which was proposed by the EFF.
The award was presented to Cape Town International Airport at the 25th World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean gala dinner in Durban on Saturday.
Senior executives of travel companies‚ operators and destinations were at the ceremony‚ held at the Durban International Convention Centre.
"Cape Town International Airport is honoured to once again receive this very important accolade.
"Being named Africa’s leading airport for the second year is extremely gratifying and reinforces the hard work and commitment to excellence demonstrated at this airport in the past 12 months‚" said Cape Town International Airport spokesperson Deidre Davids.
Acsa said the awards were recognised as the ultimate independently assessed travel accolade‚ voted for by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide.
Cape Town and OR Tambo are also being nominated for the World’s Leading Airport 2018.
