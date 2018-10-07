National

Nhlanhla Nene's Gupta trysts rattle Cyril Ramaphosa's clean-up

07 October 2018 - 08:30 Ranjeni Munusamy and Caiphus Kgosana
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene did not disclose his meetings with the Gupta family to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ZIYAAD DOUGLAS
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene did not disclose his meetings with the Gupta family to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ZIYAAD DOUGLAS

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ambitious plans to rescue SA’s economy from the ravages of state capture are in the balance today, after a gulf in trust opened up between him and finance minister Nhlanhla Nene this week over the latter’s private meetings with the Guptas and his failure to disclose them.

Until Nene’s shock disclosures at the Zondo commission this week, he and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had been the aces up Ramaphosa’s sleeve in his clean-up campaign.

Now the finance ministry is again in the balance, and there are serious questions about Nene’s credibility, particularly over whether the Guptas had any role in his previous deployments as minister and deputy minister of finance, and whether he ever acted under their instruction.

The Sunday Times has learnt that when he was reappointed to the cabinet in February, Nene did not disclose to Ramaphosa that he had seven meetings with the Guptas during his previous stints in the finance ministry. In a response to questions from the Sunday Times, Nene said he did not think that the meetings he had with the Guptas were relevant for the purpose his appointment, but “looking back I should have informed the president then, or subsequently”.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times

Nhlanhla Nene's son was involved in getting PIC deal while Nene was chair, report says

The Mail & Guardian and amaBhungane report that Siyabonga Nene asked the PIC to fund part of deal for a firm he ran with Muhammad Amir Mirza to buy a ...
National
1 day ago

I beg your forgiveness, Nhlanhla Nene asks of South Africans after Gupta meeting disclosures

“I was wrong in meeting the Guptas at their residence and not in my office or at least a public place,” Nene said in a statement on Friday
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Nhlanhla Nene steadfast in courage, but there is a little unfinished business

For all that Minister Nene, thank you, thank you, thank you. But there’s just this one thing: the Guptas
Opinion
3 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: The Treasury has always been embattled, its ministers always horse traders

Zuma and the Guptas climbed the dung heap of corruption, but the dung pile predates his presidency and will endure long after it
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Nhlanhla Nene's Gupta trysts rattle Cyril ...
National
2.
Edna Molewa was a woman of courage and principle ...
National
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa loses popularity as SA wonders ...
National
4.
Whites ‘deserve to be killed like Jews’ is hate ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.